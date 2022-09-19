Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
Related
POLICE: Accident causes ‘major power outages’ in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Robertsville Road.
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
WYSH AM 1380
Community fire safety event planned for October 15th
Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
franchising.com
Couple Opens East Tennessee Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - Jason and Ashley Jain are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Sevierville-Pigeon Forge, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout East Tennessee. Before finding Office Pride, Jason Jain was a certified commercial truck...
New signs on Sevierville’s greenway help people find their way
New wayfinding signs have been placed along Sevierville's 12-mile greenway system. The Parks and Recreation department said the signs match other signs in the new city-wide wayfinding program.
wvlt.tv
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge. The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a House Fire which Leaves Two People, One a Child, Seriously Injured
The Knoxville fire department is investigating an early morning fire that leaves two seriously injured, one a child. Crews called to the fire at 2224 Mississippi Avenue and found heavy smoke from the front of the residence with reports of two people still inside the home. KFD crews quickly went...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City
A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Federal investigators release new details in deadly Jacksboro plane crash
JACKSBORO, Tenn — Federal investigators released their initial findings in a small plane crash that killed a pilot in Campbell County last month. According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1 p.m. just outside the Campbell County Airport on Aug. 29. The pilot, James Cole, died in the crash. He was the only person onboard.
utdailybeacon.com
Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases
Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
wvlt.tv
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Isaiah Thurman reportedly drove to Dalton Collision on East Emory Road on Friday, Aug. 26, where...
WYSH AM 1380
Report: Backyard chickens okayed in Rocky Top
According to the Courier News, the Rocky Top City Council earlier this month approved a measure that will allow city residents to keep chickens in their backyard. The paper reports that the Council approved an amendment to the city’s animal ordinances that will allow residents to keep up to three hens—no roosters—on property less than an acre in size, and up to six hens on parcels an acre or larger.
Comments / 0