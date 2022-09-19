ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

1450wlaf.com

Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
CARYVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Community fire safety event planned for October 15th

Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
CLINTON, TN
franchising.com

Couple Opens East Tennessee Office Pride Cleaning Franchise

September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - Jason and Ashley Jain are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Sevierville-Pigeon Forge, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout East Tennessee. Before finding Office Pride, Jason Jain was a certified commercial truck...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City

A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Federal investigators release new details in deadly Jacksboro plane crash

JACKSBORO, Tenn — Federal investigators released their initial findings in a small plane crash that killed a pilot in Campbell County last month. According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1 p.m. just outside the Campbell County Airport on Aug. 29. The pilot, James Cole, died in the crash. He was the only person onboard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases

Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Report: Backyard chickens okayed in Rocky Top

According to the Courier News, the Rocky Top City Council earlier this month approved a measure that will allow city residents to keep chickens in their backyard. The paper reports that the Council approved an amendment to the city’s animal ordinances that will allow residents to keep up to three hens—no roosters—on property less than an acre in size, and up to six hens on parcels an acre or larger.
ROCKY TOP, TN

