High School

WYSH AM 1380

Local Sports Update

The AP high school football polls were released on Monday after the conclusion of week 5 of the regular season. In Class 6A, Maryville remains #3. In Class 5A, West remains #2, with Karns and Powell in the “others receiving votes” category. In Class 4A, Greeneville remains ensconced...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview

Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
WJHL

NE TN teams maintain rankings in latest AP prep poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians […]
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Rossview's magical win over Clarksville breaks decade-long drought

Mya Martin could barely walk. The sophomore goalkeeper injured herself on a gutsy diving stop in the first half of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated Rossview vs. Clarksville girls soccer game. She was down for a considerable amount of time after injuring both her knee and lower back on the same play.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

