WKRC
Kentucky AP high school football polls have 8 area teams ranked, 3 more than last week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls released on Sept. 19, 2022, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. CLASS 1A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Pikeville (4) 2-2 85 2. 2. Raceland (4) 4-1 76 1. 3....
WYSH AM 1380
Local Sports Update
The AP high school football polls were released on Monday after the conclusion of week 5 of the regular season. In Class 6A, Maryville remains #3. In Class 5A, West remains #2, with Karns and Powell in the “others receiving votes” category. In Class 4A, Greeneville remains ensconced...
Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens
On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview
Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NE TN teams maintain rankings in latest AP prep poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians […]
TN High claims Three Rivers volleyball title, while Abingdon holds off Union
(WJHL) — High school volleyball court Tennessee high had a chance to clinch their second straight Three Rivers conference title with a win over Sullivan East Lady Vikings Bree Adams with one of her 11 assist to Ashton Blair who charges to the net for the tap over and the point….She added 8 kills, 11 […]
Wednesday prep report: Strong second half carries Houston past Briarcrest
Ellett Smith scores twice after the break to lead Mustangs in a battle of unbeaten state-tournament hopefuls.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview's magical win over Clarksville breaks decade-long drought
Mya Martin could barely walk. The sophomore goalkeeper injured herself on a gutsy diving stop in the first half of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated Rossview vs. Clarksville girls soccer game. She was down for a considerable amount of time after injuring both her knee and lower back on the same play.
