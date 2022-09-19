ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

All new cars should check drivers for alcohol use, feds say

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S.The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven children. "Technology could've...
TRAFFIC
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Mason City doctors sue feds over eight-year wait for green card

Two Mason City physicians and their daughter are suing the federal government over an eight-year wait for their green card. Dr. Pranav Singh, his wife, Dr. Harpreet Kaur, and their daughter, Ishnoor Kaur, are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the U.S. District Court for the Northern […] The post Two Mason City doctors sue feds over eight-year wait for green card appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MASON CITY, IA
The Hill

How long COVID is impacting the nationwide labor shortage

Persistent COVID-19 symptoms could be keeping millions of Americans out of the workforce. Economists and policymakers have struggled to figure out why a much lower percentage of working-age adults are in the labor force than before the pandemic. The number of Americans either employed or looking for work eclipsed its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ann Carlson
MedicalXpress

Moral values explain differences in COVID-19 vaccination rates across US counties

Even though COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and widely available in the United States, many Americans are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Indeed, there are stark disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates across the United States: In some counties, almost all residents are vaccinated while, in other counties, only a minority of residents are vaccinated. A new study from USC researchers sheds light on the beliefs that underlie these consequential disparities in vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy