ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 72

susan conklin
6d ago

His bail should be higher than that or sit his butt in jail until her goes in front of a judge.And I hope whoever he get's as a judge,that they stick it to him really good & put his butt in jail and make restitution to both victims as well too 💯💯🔥🔥👍👌😡🤬

Reply
15
herb lorenzo
6d ago

Why was he not in jail after his arrest in July ? I wish he had tried to punch a conceal carry licence holder , he would never hurt anyone again .

Reply(1)
8
Brandon
6d ago

technically political violence is domestic terrorism???

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Four in Custody After Shots Fired During Argument at Chuck E. Cheese Near Tampa

Four people were taken into custody Saturday following in an incident at a Chuck E. Cheese near Tampa that led to shots being fired and a car crashing into the business. The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in Brandon, when Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an altercation inside the business, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Emt
Mysuncoast.com

Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream

Comments / 0

Community Policy