Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Michael William Stenwick, M.D. F.A.C.P.
Age 80, of Golden Valley, MN passed away on Sept 19, 2022. He was born in Red Wing, MN on Nov 12, 1941, to Vincent Stenwick and Geraldine Frances Veith. After Vincent died in 1949, Geraldine raised Michael and his sister Anna with help from relatives. Michael married Judy Nelson...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Robert “Bob” Prahl
Robert “Bob” Prahl, 72, died August 16th 2022, with his family by his side in his Gilbert Arizona home. He was born August 30th, 1949 in Red Wing Minnesota to Charles and Elizabeth (Trulen) Prahl. He was Jo’s loving husband and best friend of more than 50 years. Bob was an amazing father to Elly. They had a very special bond and prized one another’s company.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Hellerud, Catherine “Kay”
Catherine “Kay” (Carlson) Hellerud, age 90, passed away surrounded by family on September 7, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. N. Robert “Bob” Hellerud; sisters, Phyllis Parker and Edna Bennett. Survived by son, Bob (Lisa) Hellerud; daughter, Kim (John) Plahn; grandchildren, Madeline Plahn, Jack Plahn (Sydney); and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kay was born and graduated high school in Red Wing, MN. After briefly living in California, she moved back to the Twin Cities. Kay and Bob married in 1957.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Heimie’s Haberdashery celebrates grand opening
Custom suits, unique fabrics, handmade leather bags and a variety of colorful ties line the shelves at the new Heimie’s Haberdashery in downtown Red Wing. The clothing store features custom-made suits and hand-picked fabrics. Their made-to-measure clothing for men and women is their specialty. Over the weekend Heimie’s Haberdashery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Lynn Martinson, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 14 that a drill kit was stolen from an unattached garage/workshop sometime last week (value: $120 loss). Scott Friese, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 14 that sometime overnight someone entered an unattached garage and took a drill kit and a pruning saw kit. Other outbuildings and a camper were also gone through but nothing appeared missing (value: $569).
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis lose close match
Farmington was able to escape with a 4-3 win over the Red Wing girls tennis team on Monday. Hannah Kosek cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe picked up a 6-4, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 singles while Lorilei Hartman lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New mural planned for downtown
Public art pieces are popular across Red Wing, while walking downtown residents and visitors can enjoy murals and sculptures. The Anderson Center and Red Wing Shoe Company have started a partnership to find an artist for another mural downtown. The partnership culminated from making connections and the Anderson Center has...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
A look inside the Viking Mississippi
The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Sept. 19
Lake City had to hold off PEM in the second set in a mostly one-sided sweep. The Tigers won 25-10, 25-21, 25-14. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum combined for 17 assists for the Tigers. Matzke served up three aces while Narum had two. Matzke also led the team with 12 digs.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Two car accident closes Hwy 61 for an hour
The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident with one of the vehicles hitting a house and striking its gas meter. At 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the fire department was dispatched to Highway 61 and Fern Avenue for the accident. Firefighters and paramedics were on...
Comments / 0