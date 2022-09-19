ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arizona tribes struggling to access water

Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
natureworldnews.com

Record-Breaking Droughts Dried Up Yangtze, the World's Third Largest River

Parts of the Yangtze River have dried up due to a record-breaking drought, which has impacted hydropower, shipping routes, and drinking water supplies and even revealed Buddhist monuments that had been submerged. Source of Water. More than 400 million Chinese people receive water from the Yangtze, China's most significant river....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced."The framers of the compact — and water leaders since then...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up.On a mid-September morning, no breeze ruffled the eagle feather gifted by her grandmother that Haugen wore on a baseball cap as she tried her hand at wild rice harvesting — a sacred process for her Ojibwe people. “A lot of reservations are struggling to keep rice beds, so it’s really important to keep these as pristine as we can. ......
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Law#Mines#Glencore#Star Tribune#The Trump Administration
The Independent

Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine

An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.The U.S. Forest Service asked the Bureau of Land Management earlier this year to quality check its review for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, about an hour east of Phoenix. The project is vehemently opposed by Native American tribes who hold the land sacred.Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Groups want DEQ to halt Bull Mountain’s mine permit

Environmental groups from Montana have petitioned the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to revoke operating permits for a coal company with ties to Russia and an embattled energy company, as well as criminal activity by recently departed executives. Last month, Northern Plains Resource Council, Earthjustice, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Western Environmental Law Center and […] The post Groups want DEQ to halt Bull Mountain’s mine permit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy