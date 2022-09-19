Read full article on original website
Related
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
Arizona tribes struggling to access water
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Record-Breaking Droughts Dried Up Yangtze, the World's Third Largest River
Parts of the Yangtze River have dried up due to a record-breaking drought, which has impacted hydropower, shipping routes, and drinking water supplies and even revealed Buddhist monuments that had been submerged. Source of Water. More than 400 million Chinese people receive water from the Yangtze, China's most significant river....
DRIED UP: In Utah, drying Great Salt Lake leads to air pollution
The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. Air pollution in...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced."The framers of the compact — and water leaders since then...
Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice
Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up.On a mid-September morning, no breeze ruffled the eagle feather gifted by her grandmother that Haugen wore on a baseball cap as she tried her hand at wild rice harvesting — a sacred process for her Ojibwe people. “A lot of reservations are struggling to keep rice beds, so it’s really important to keep these as pristine as we can. ......
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.The U.S. Forest Service asked the Bureau of Land Management earlier this year to quality check its review for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, about an hour east of Phoenix. The project is vehemently opposed by Native American tribes who hold the land sacred.Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto...
Groups want DEQ to halt Bull Mountain’s mine permit
Environmental groups from Montana have petitioned the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to revoke operating permits for a coal company with ties to Russia and an embattled energy company, as well as criminal activity by recently departed executives. Last month, Northern Plains Resource Council, Earthjustice, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Western Environmental Law Center and […] The post Groups want DEQ to halt Bull Mountain’s mine permit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0