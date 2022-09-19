A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO