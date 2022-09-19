Read full article on original website
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
WAND TV
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
Home health care worker charged with fraud
A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in tracking down a pair of thieves. The crime happened on Aug. 16 at Champaign’s Walmart, located at 2610 North Prospect Avenue. Officials said two men walked into the store and stole over $500 worth of merchandise, concealing the stolen items […]
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
arthurgraphic.com
Atwood Man Arrested in Domestic Dispute, Piatt County Officer Fires Gun
Police investigating a domestic dispute in the 300-block of North Missouri Street in Atwood. Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his firearm after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance. At approximately 1:54am, on September 17, 2022, the Piatt County Sheriff’s...
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
WTHI
FBI serves search warrant on Vigo County home - here's what we've learned
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following developing news in Vigo County. We have learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation has closed off an area near Planett Road. This is in northern Vigo County. The FBI confirmed they executed a federal search warrant but did not share any...
