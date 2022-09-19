Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE CO. (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969.

According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

Pennsylvania State Police have not officially released the name of the victim, but police sources tell our media partners at the Times Leader Media Group that the remains have been identified as Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Wilkes-Barre home on June 25, 1969.

Investigators say the remains have been there since the 1960s, and it’s likely their death was caused by foul play.

The PSP Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit was scheduled to join Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce on Monday, September 19, to officially announce the identity of the remains but have had to cancel the event.

State police said they plan to reschedule the identity name announcement within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

