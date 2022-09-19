ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

By Vivian Muniz
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

LUZERNE CO. (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969.

According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

Former sheriff’s deputy charged in Saturday shooting

Pennsylvania State Police have not officially released the name of the victim, but police sources tell our media partners at the Times Leader Media Group that the remains have been identified as Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her Wilkes-Barre home on June 25, 1969.

Investigators say the remains have been there since the 1960s, and it’s likely their death was caused by foul play.

The PSP Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit was scheduled to join Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce on Monday, September 19, to officially announce the identity of the remains but have had to cancel the event.

State police said they plan to reschedule the identity name announcement within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Comments / 0

YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with breaking into shuttered Dunmore bar

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged after investigators say they broke into a bar in Dunmore that has been closed for a year and stole over $1,700. According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, on September 5, around 5:00 p.m., officers were called for a report of a burglary in the 600 […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mother accused of medically abusing child

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
CARBONDALE, PA
