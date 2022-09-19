ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Brown County's COVID-19 cases up 5.4%; Wisconsin cases surge 10.2%;

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Wisconsin in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.2% as 8,635 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,835 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Wisconsin ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 436,694 cases reported. With 1.75% of the country's population, Wisconsin had 1.98% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Brown County reported 491 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 466 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 96,165 cases and 586 deaths.

Door County reported 30 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 19 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,067 cases and 78 deaths.

Kewaunee County reported 16 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 31 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,410 cases and 61 deaths.

Oconto County reported 37 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 48 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,558 cases and 126 deaths.

Shawano County reported 79 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 91 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,177 cases and 157 deaths.

Marinette County reported 93 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 121 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,244 cases and 135 deaths.

Within Wisconsin, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Menominee County with 702 cases per 100,000 per week; Florence County with 256; and Marinette County with 230. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Milwaukee County, with 1,528 cases; Dane County, with 1,194 cases; and Brown County, with 491. Weekly case counts rose in 45 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dane, Milwaukee and Marathon counties.

Across Wisconsin, cases fell in 26 counties, with the best declines in Fond du Lac County, with 136 cases from 196 a week earlier; in Racine County, with 286 cases from 325; and in Jackson County, with 47 cases from 81.

In Wisconsin, 70 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 29 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,851,886 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 15,190 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,658,236 people have tested positive and 1,053,419 people have died.

Wisconsin's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 18. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 834
  • The week before that: 823
  • Four weeks ago: 789

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 57,618
  • The week before that: 58,248
  • Four weeks ago: 66,210

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 14 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 22 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Community Policy