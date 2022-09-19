ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist flees after GA trooper crashes patrol car in ditch during chase

 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is searching for a driver who led troopers on a chase this weekend and got away.

Around 12:02 p.m. Saturday, a trooper on Georgia S.R. 3 near Talmadge Road saw a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Instead of stopping when signaled to do so, the driver fled and the trooper initiated a chase on Georgia S.R. 3, the release stated.

The motorcyclist went down multiple county roads before hitting a guardrail on Noah’s Ark Road.

Then troopers got out of their vehicles with their guns drawn, commanding the driver to show his hands. The driver refused and continued driving south on South Main.

According to the release, the motorcyclist started driving on the wrong side of the road and in the middle of the highway.

Other troopers joined the chase, causing one of the patrol cars to hit a red Toyota Rav4 and a silver Hyundai Sonata.

The motorist turned left onto Freedman Road going east with more troopers following him.

The department stated that while one of the troopers was exiting the south edge of the road, the trooper crashed into a ditch.

According to state patrol, the motorist got away and continued driving east on Freeman Road.



