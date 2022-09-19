Falcons show fight in fierce comeback against Rams, but face tough path after 0-2 start

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Deerfield-Windsor football team surging in 4-0 start
ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights’ football team is 4-0 this season, the first time since the 2010 state championship team that the Knights have started the season undefeated after four games. In an interview before the season, head coach Jake McCrae said his team was a 3-7 team...
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders fall to Warriors in Damascus
DAMASCUS, GA – Having won a hard-fought victory over Gatewood in Eatonton the week before, the Southland Academy Football Team (SAR) made the 70-mile trip down to Damascus, GA near the Alabama border with hopes of toppling the Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) and continuing its winning streak. However, the Raiders struggled offensively and hurt themselves with penalties. As a result, they left Damascus with a 21-7 loss to SGA on Friday, September 16.
