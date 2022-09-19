Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
abccolumbia.com
All Richland Two schools operating normally after secure safety response
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today, all Richland District Two schools implemented a secure safety response as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched for two individuals. As a precaution, all students were brought inside as deputies searched the area. No one was allowed inside as schools continued with their...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington-Richland School District Five offering free meals to students in after-school programs
LEXINGTON CO., (WOLO)—Lexington-Richland School District Five’s Student Nutrition department will be continuing their “supper program” to ensure no student goes hungry. The district is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide the program. The district says free meals will be offered from Oct. 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
WIS-TV
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
STEM bus comes to Sumter middle school to teach students in an accessible way
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Alice Drive Middle in Sumter experienced an accessible way to explore science, technology, engineering and math at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind's STEM bus. Director for NTID Regional STEM Center at the Institute Jason Roop has worked in STEM for his whole...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Firefighters call for mutual aid in Cayce structure fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department said it called for assistance Tuesday morning at the site of a structure fire. First responders were called at around 2:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd. The department said they found fire coming through the roof of the office building. The department called for mutual aid from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Bluff Rd closes left lane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-77 northbound near exit two due to a vehicle on fire. The left-bound lane is closed at the moment. We will keep you updated. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD recruits Palmetto Prep football team for homeless camp cleanup
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A rise in crime in the area around Forest Drive led to the sheriff’s department destroying a homeless camp after removing the occupants. After trees were cleared on Friday to make the area less hidden from sight, cleanup of the trash began. “Our aircraft...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
Comments / 0