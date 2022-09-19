ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
COLUMBIA, SC
All Richland Two schools operating normally after secure safety response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today, all Richland District Two schools implemented a secure safety response as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched for two individuals. As a precaution, all students were brought inside as deputies searched the area. No one was allowed inside as schools continued with their...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Firefighters call for mutual aid in Cayce structure fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department said it called for assistance Tuesday morning at the site of a structure fire. First responders were called at around 2:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd. The department said they found fire coming through the roof of the office building. The department called for mutual aid from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service.
CAYCE, SC
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Bluff Rd closes left lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-77 northbound near exit two due to a vehicle on fire. The left-bound lane is closed at the moment. We will keep you updated. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, SC
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints

Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
IRMO, SC
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

