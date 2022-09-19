Read full article on original website
Dragonfly 27
09-19
I have written to the owner of this park several times. No response as I assumed. This has so many deaths it's disgusting. Shut the racing world down. All these horses are abused well before they are fully developed. They shouldn't have a rider on their backs till 5 years of age. These horses are running at 2. Hmmm problem?
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Comments / 7