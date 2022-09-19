ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County

 3 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people living in a home police describe as “completely filthy” are facing nearly 60 charges of child and animal abuse.

According to a lengthy incident report, officers were called to a home in Floyd County for a possible animal cruelty case.

While there, officers found three small children and a disabled 19-year-old they say were “physically dirty.” Several of the children also had a diaper rash.

There were also 10 dogs, including a severely malnourished dog who had just had five puppies, inside and around the house.

Officers described the home as being filthy, even describing some instances where trash was piled as high as the dresser it was next to.

Animal droppings and mold were also found throughout the house.

Several walls were missing sheetrock and the incident report described one bedroom where a hole in the ceiling to the outside that allowed sunlight in.

Rocky Hayes, 37, Courtney Johnson, 22, Daniel Johnson, 24, Hannah Leatherwood, 23, Stephen Leatherwood, 47, Justin Leslie, 21, and Leslie Smith, 42, were all taken into custody on a total of 58 charges.

All seven except Leslie were charged with three counts of cruelty to children, three counts of contributing to the deprivation of a child, one count of neglect to a disabled adult and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Courtney Johnson also five more counts of cruelty to animals.

Leslie was charged with three counts of contributing to the deprivation of a child, one count of neglect to a disabled adult and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

