Man and child killed in house fire in Knoxville's College Hills neighborhood

A 67-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy died after they were trapped in a house fire early Monday morning, officials said.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the fire at 2224 Mississippi Avenue with two people trapped inside, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said in a press release. Firefighters quickly located the victims and both were taken to the hospital but later died.

Investigators are working to determine a cause, but foul play is not considered a factor, Wilbanks said. The fire department is not releasing the names of the victims.

The man and toddler likely were asleep at the time, he said, adding, "Smoke can be extremely toxic. Combine that with heat, it's a recipe for disaster."

Wilbanks said that while there was a smoke detector in the house, it likely was not working.

"Firefighters discovered a smoke detector in the home, but we did not hear it on arrival, or after the fire was out, which we typically would," he said.

Wilbankos stressed having working smoke detectors in your home is vitally important.

"We know they are very sensitive to even a small amount of smoke, that's what wakes people up," he said. "The neighbor saw the smoke and fire and called 911. We got there quickly and knocked fire out fast, it just wasn't soon enough."