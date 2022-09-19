ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and a Royal Guard Faint in Front of the Monarch’s Coffin at Westminster Hall

The queen’s cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor appeared to faint at Westminster Hall while paying her respects to Her Majesty’s coffin on Wednesday, September 14. Footage showed the royal, 41, collapsing as her husband, Thomas Kingston, tried to help her. Gabriella is related to the late monarch through her father, Prince Michael of Kent, who was Elizabeth’s first cousin. She and the royal guard’s fainting spells occurred separately.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Prince William and Kate's Aristocratic Friend Rose Hanbury at Queen Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of a procession involving the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate will walk into Westminster Abbey followed by their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Britain prepares to remember its longest-reigning monarch at around 11am London time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal
People

Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time

Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial

King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
World War II
Us Weekly

Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Joins Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: What He Wore to Windsor

Representing his family. Princess Diana‘s brother Charles Spencer joined the British royals in honoring Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral. The 58-year-old author gave a small glimpse of his outfit via Instagram on Monday, September 19. “Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride,” he captioned a photo of a pair of gold cufflinks. The accessories had the queen’s initials “ER” on the front, along with a crown and the Roman numerals II.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
U.K.
The Independent

Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth

Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Throwback 1947 photo shows Queen Elizabeth with her beloved Prince Philip, her mother and father and Princess Margaret as the family are reunited in King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Royal Family has shared a 1947 throwback photo of a 21-year-old Queen Elizabeth with her beloved parents, sister, and late husband on Twitter. Her Majesty, whose life was celebrated during her public Westminster Abbey funeral and Windsor committal today, was reunited with her family tonight during a private burial service.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy