Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. child care: Parents can’t afford It and workers can’t afford to live
After three years working for less than $15 per hour at a corporate-owned child care center in Cincinnati, Emily Helen — a 25-year-old teacher so beloved that she once rescinded her two weeks’ notice after families begged her to stay — had finally had enough. So, when yet another outbreak of COVID-19 rattled the...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0