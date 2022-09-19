Jay Aberdoni is flipping the script on the classic explorer yacht. The Spaniard, who was the senior designer at Alberto Mancini Yacht Design before striking out independently, has just unveiled a new 262-footer that shifts the focus from exploring the high seas to exploring the yacht itself. The concept, christened Prelude, has a modern, minimalist profile with clean, elegant lines. Although it has the imposing proportions of a research vessel, the streamlined design is clear of any unnecessary clutter. Most notably, the large garages for toys and tenders typically found on explorers have been replaced by vast, open living areas. Another noticeable change...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO