Robb Report

This Bonkers 262-Foot Explorer Concept Has a Giant Glass-Bottomed Pool That Floats Over the Dining Table

Jay Aberdoni is flipping the script on the classic explorer yacht. The Spaniard, who was the senior designer at Alberto Mancini Yacht Design before striking out independently, has just unveiled a new 262-footer that shifts the focus from exploring the high seas to exploring the yacht itself. The concept, christened Prelude, has a modern, minimalist profile with clean, elegant lines. Although it has the imposing proportions of a research vessel, the streamlined design is clear of any unnecessary clutter. Most notably, the large garages for toys and tenders typically found on explorers have been replaced by vast, open living areas. Another noticeable change...
SheKnows

Bobby Berk’s New (& Affordable!) Home Collection at QVC Is Here to Give Your Home a Stylish Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s (almost) officially fall. That means it’s time to swap out our summer decor for things more seasonal. Now is the best time to snag some new home decor because Bobby Berk just launched a new home collection at QVC. The new collection offers bedding, headboards, baskets, and storage solutions to help you upgrade your dwelling. Each item gives your space a “stylish, youthful spirit.”
domino

Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color

Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
BGR.com

You’ll never want to cook again without this $45 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. You’re really missing out if you haven’t explored the retailer’s kitchen section and checked them out. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s on sale right now for $89 instead of $129, and it’s a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that’s only $32 right now for Prime members.
Daily Mail

The good life: Upgrade your living space with luxe touches from Kassatex, including the softest bedding, towels, pillows, and slippers you've ever felt

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Upgrading your living space is always a good idea, particularly when your inspiration is the soothing simplicity of a...
Evan Crosby

5 kitchen upgrade ideas

Even if you have a decent-sized kitchen, it can still be a challenge to find a place for everything to go. However, in a tiny kitchen, finding enough storage space for all of your cooking and dining essentials can feel impossible. However, limited cooking space doesn't have to keep you from preparing and enjoying great meals at home. In fact, small-space storage issues don't have to be that big of a deal.
Motor1.com

Aliner Evolution Is An A-Frame CampIng Trailer With A Shower Inside

UPDATE: Prices for the Aliner Evolution start at $39,000, a company spokesperson tells Motor1.com. When you think about the exterior appearance of a camping trailer, the two shapes that probably come to mind are a teardrop or a rectangle on wheels. The Aliner Evolution goes for a completely different approach by opting for A-frame styling.
