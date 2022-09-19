Salute to West Springfield at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Salute to West Springfield Day at The Big E fairgrounds featuring performances from the West Springfield High School band.

In addition, Monday’s musical performances will include Alley Cats from 12 tp 12:30 p.m., Young@Heart Chorus from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and The Yardbirds from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage. At the E-Stage, it’s The Penniless Wild from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“We usually go, we’re from Connecticut,” said Patricia. “Look around and enjoy ourselves, just eat and have a good time.”

It was a huge weekend in the fair’s return , opening day saw more than 87,000 visitors, with 114,000 more on Saturday and nearly 85,000 on Sunday, which is actually more people than the first three days of the Big E in 2021.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday afternoon and evening for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.Some storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

“My wife and I, we go to the state buildings, you’re dealing with a trucker, leave the umbrella in the car,” said David Pierreponte of Belchertown.

However, even a rainy day at the fair can still be an eventful day! The Big E offers half a million square feet of space under cover for rainy days with more than 40 buildings, including the Avenue of States and Storrowton Village. The Court of Honor Stage has a canopy to help keep fairgoers dry while enjoying a show.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Friday, September 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 18 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 19 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 21 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 22 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 23 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 24 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, September 26 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 27 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 28 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 29 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 30 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 1 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 2 – Salute to Special Olympics

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.