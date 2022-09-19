ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Salute to West Springfield at The Big E

By Sy Becker, Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpYgs_0i1RV4ni00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Salute to West Springfield Day at The Big E fairgrounds featuring performances from the West Springfield High School band.

The Big E features numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options

In addition, Monday’s musical performances will include Alley Cats from 12 tp 12:30 p.m., Young@Heart Chorus from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and The Yardbirds from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage. At the E-Stage, it’s The Penniless Wild from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“We usually go, we’re from Connecticut,” said Patricia. “Look around and enjoy ourselves, just eat and have a good time.”

It was a huge weekend in the fair’s return , opening day saw more than 87,000 visitors, with 114,000 more on Saturday and nearly 85,000 on Sunday, which is actually more people than the first three days of the Big E in 2021.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday afternoon and evening for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.Some storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

“My wife and I, we go to the state buildings, you’re dealing with a trucker, leave the umbrella in the car,” said David Pierreponte of Belchertown.

Live Interactive Radar

However, even a rainy day at the fair can still be an eventful day! The Big E offers half a million square feet of space under cover for rainy days with more than 40 buildings, including the Avenue of States and Storrowton Village. The Court of Honor Stage has a canopy to help keep fairgoers dry while enjoying a show.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. Here are all the special and state days this year:

  • Friday, September 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day
  • Saturday, September 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day
  • Sunday, September 18 – Storrowton Day
  • Monday, September 19 – Salute to West Springfield
  • Tuesday, September 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke
  • Wednesday, September 21 – Connecticut Day
  • Thursday, September 22 – Massachusetts Day
  • Friday, September 23 – New Hampshire Day
  • Saturday, September 24 – Vermont Day
  • Sunday, September 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day
  • Monday, September 26 – Salute to Springfield
  • Tuesday, September 27 – Salute to Chicopee
  • Wednesday, September 28 – Salute to Agawam
  • Thursday, September 29 – Salute to Westfield
  • Friday, September 30 – Harvest New England Day
  • Saturday, October 1 – October Fun Day
  • Sunday, October 2 – Salute to Special Olympics
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Holyoke, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Agawam, MA
City
Springfield, MA
State
Rhode Island State
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Ne Springfield#Appreciation Day#Salute#Heavy Rain#Alley Cats#Yardbirds#The Court Of Honor Stage#Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy