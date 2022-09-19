Read full article on original website
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6
The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.
Confirmed Store Closures For Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond has plans to close 150 stores across America. The company has finally made public a list of those locations. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 low-producing stores across the country. Sales in quarter two of the year dropped 26% compared to the same period in 2021. This action will help the company cut costs and reduce slow sales. The firm will also let go of 20% of its supply-chain and corporate staff. The combined measures could save the brand $250 million in 2022. (source)
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes
The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022
New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022
The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores
Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
