Vigo County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Van 'destroyed' after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
#Police#Doberman#Traffic Accident
WTHI

One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Kokomo man involved in hit and run crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man involved in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested. Indiana State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash on I-69 at the Washington exit in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Police say a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled...
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WANE-TV

Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash

VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Help Wanted at Martin Co. Sheriff's Office

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions, with part-time positions also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals or call 812-247-3726 if you have any questions.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
OBLONG, IL
WCIA

Fire ruled arson; suspect dead

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
MATTOON, IL
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN

