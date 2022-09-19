Read full article on original website
Vigo County driver cited for leaving the scene of crash - after getting hit by two trains
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County released more information about a Wednesday morning crash involving a train. It happened around 4:30 at a railroad crossing near Lucas Street and Jamison Road. That's in northern Vigo County. Police said the driver of the car tried to turn his...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning. The driver accused is behind bars. Around 1:50 a.m., Bloomington police officers were called to respond to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street on a report of a crash. Bloomington...
ISP: Drunk driver arrested 50 miles away from hit and run crash
A good Samaritan followed a drunk driver for nearly 50 miles through multiple counties before troopers could make an arrest after a hit and run crash in Daviess County on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.
One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
Kokomo man involved in hit and run crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man involved in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested. Indiana State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash on I-69 at the Washington exit in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Police say a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled...
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
Man who pleaded down to home detention in an armed robbery case arrested for shooting three at Vigo County apartment complex
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to a Vigo County apartment complex shooting was arrested in Chicago last Monday. The US Marshal Service arrested 40-year-old John Bell. In Vigo County, Bell is accused of an August 22 shooting at Willow Crossing apartments in the southern part...
Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of...
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
FBI serves search warrant on Vigo County home - here's what we've learned
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following developing news in Vigo County. We have learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation has closed off an area near Planett Road. This is in northern Vigo County. The FBI confirmed they executed a federal search warrant but did not share any...
Help Wanted at Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions, with part-time positions also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals or call 812-247-3726 if you have any questions.
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
