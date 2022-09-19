Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after shooting injures two in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were injured during a shooing on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at around 3:00 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at...
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
One dead, two others injured in shooting at Upstate pool hall
A weekend shooting at an Upstate pool hall left one person dead and two others injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just after 11 PM Friday night at World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Shooting outside apartment complex in Greenville under investigation
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified after crash in Greenville County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Greenville County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 276 on Friday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Focus was...
WYFF4.com
Man, woman injured in shooting outside Greenville County apartments, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Deputies say it happened outside of the Hampton Avenue Ext. Apartments around 3 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they say they found a car with gunshots where three people had been sitting inside.
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m. According to troopers, the driver of a Mazda was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when...
FOX Carolina
Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive. Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The...
FOX Carolina
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport. Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.
FOX Carolina
Deputy injured after patrol car gets hit from behind
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash on Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a suspicious person’s call near Harrison Bridge Road and Harrison Oaks Drive just before 8:20 p.m. when someone hit the back of his patrol car.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
