Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Greenville, SC
Laurens, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shooting injures two in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were injured during a shooing on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at around 3:00 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m. According to troopers, the driver of a Mazda was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive. Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport. Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy injured after patrol car gets hit from behind

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash on Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a suspicious person’s call near Harrison Bridge Road and Harrison Oaks Drive just before 8:20 p.m. when someone hit the back of his patrol car.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

