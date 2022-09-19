ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Independent

Trump says US is ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Joe or Hunter Biden’s homes

Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump complained that the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago club “riffled” through rooms occupied by his youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump had not also searched homes...
AFP

Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia

President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
CBS News

President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview

Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
People

President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members at the White House

President Joe Biden acknowledged how every minute Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan are being held in Russia "is a minute too long," according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre President Joe Biden met with Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner and Paul Whelan's sister Elizabeth Whelan separately on Friday in the Oval Office, according to the White House. The meetings were held to "reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely," according to a statement from...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden formally nominates veteran diplomat to serve as US ambassador to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. President Joe Biden formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. The White House on September 20 announced the nomination...
POLITICO

Beam me up, Biden

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Appearing at the JOHN F. KENNEDY Library and Museum on Monday, JOE BIDEN framed his anti-cancer...
AOL Corp

Biden makes blunt statement about defending Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue, something sure to anger Beijing. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the...
