Trump says US is ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Joe or Hunter Biden’s homes
Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump complained that the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago club “riffled” through rooms occupied by his youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump had not also searched homes...
thecentersquare.com
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
(The Center Square) – While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by 60 Minutes if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto...
Jake Tapper Slammed for Suggesting Biden Invite Trump to Queen's Funeral
"I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," the CNN personality suggested for an awkward situation facing President Joe Biden.
Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia
President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Biden approval falls, holding near low end of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos finds
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell modestly this week, a poor sign for his Democratic Party's hopes in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview
Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
Hunter Biden laptop deniers leading DC’s International Spy Museum
A series of Hunter Biden laptop deniers are running the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden Meets with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members at the White House
President Joe Biden acknowledged how every minute Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan are being held in Russia "is a minute too long," according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre President Joe Biden met with Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner and Paul Whelan's sister Elizabeth Whelan separately on Friday in the Oval Office, according to the White House. The meetings were held to "reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely," according to a statement from...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden formally nominates veteran diplomat to serve as US ambassador to Russia
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. President Joe Biden formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. The White House on September 20 announced the nomination...
POLITICO
Beam me up, Biden
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Appearing at the JOHN F. KENNEDY Library and Museum on Monday, JOE BIDEN framed his anti-cancer...
Russians fleeing Putin's draft and war in Ukraine could face traffic jams at the border, skyrocketing plane ticket costs, and up to 10 years in prison for desertion
Google searches for the phrase "how to leave Russia" surged within the country after Putin declared partial military mobilization.
AOL Corp
Biden makes blunt statement about defending Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue, something sure to anger Beijing. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the...
The global economy will be even tougher in 2023 unless central banks can get inflation under control, IMF chief says
This year's global economic outlook was "gloomy," but it'll get worse in 2023 unless inflation gets under control. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the world's economy would still be recovering from shock after shock next year. Central banks will have no choice but to raise rates, as inflation is the...
Biden says abducted American Mark Frerichs will be home soon after deal with Taliban
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020.
GOP eyes Biden family business dealings as president insists there's nothing to see
Congressional Republicans continue to push for more information over the dealings of Hunter and James Biden but are meeting resistance from President Joe Biden and their Democratic colleagues.
