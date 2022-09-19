Read full article on original website
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport increasing staffing after travelers experience 'unacceptable' wait times
SEA-TAC, Wash. — Officials with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport say they are adding more staff for this weekend to handle the increase in travelers. The added support comes after many passengers experienced what Sea-Tac Airport called "unacceptable" wait times over the weekend. Some people waited in security check-point lines...
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
kafe.com
Long security lines at SeaTac cause weekend chaos
SEATTLE, Wash. – Flying out of SeaTac Airport was a frustrating mess for many travelers on Sunday, September 18th. KING 5 reports lines for security check points stretched into the parking garage at one point. An airport spokesperson says waits to get through security were up to 90 minutes,...
KOMO News
US 2 scheduled to reopen Monday following closure from Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it is hoping to reopen a portion of US 2 next week following a weeks-long closure due to the Bolt Creek Fire. US 2 is currently closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36) and Skykomish (milepost 49). WSDOT expects to...
KOMO News
Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
KOMO News
Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles
The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
KOMO News
Data shows alarming trend in assaults, incidents against Seattle firefighters
SEATTLE, Wash. — Assaults, threats, and slurs are just some of the problems firefighters are facing when they show up to help on the streets around the city. The number of reported incidents has shot way up this year and it's got first responders pleading for solutions from city leaders.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here's what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
KOMO News
Summer 2022 was Seattle's driest summer on record
SEATTLE — While it seemed to take forever for summer to actually kick off this year, once it arrived it really brought the dry weather and heat. Wednesday is the last day of summer and astronomical fall arrives Thursday. With summer officially coming to an end, and no rain...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
ncwlife.com
Seattle's Chinatown protests against expanded homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the...
Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 to stay closed until at least next week
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is expected to remain closed until at least next week as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Wednesday, a 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36), which...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
KOMO News
Rollover car crash on SB I-5 in north Seattle causing heavy traffic during morning commute
SEATTLE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car, rollover collision on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle. Seattle fire tweeted at 6:23 a.m. that crews were responding to the incident. About 30 minutes...
KOMO News
Red flag warning for gusty winds brings unhealthy air quality back to Seattle
SEATTLE — A red flag warning was issued west of the Cascades in King County because of the gusty winds and low humidity. Those winds are now bringing in unhealthy air quality from the Bolt Creek Fire. Sarah Howe, who suffers from asthma and sleep apnea for years, is...
