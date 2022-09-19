ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times

If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage

Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
SEATTLE, WA
Seatac, WA
Washington Lifestyle
kafe.com

Long security lines at SeaTac cause weekend chaos

SEATTLE, Wash. – Flying out of SeaTac Airport was a frustrating mess for many travelers on Sunday, September 18th. KING 5 reports lines for security check points stretched into the parking garage at one point. An airport spokesperson says waits to get through security were up to 90 minutes,...
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

US 2 scheduled to reopen Monday following closure from Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it is hoping to reopen a portion of US 2 next week following a weeks-long closure due to the Bolt Creek Fire. US 2 is currently closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36) and Skykomish (milepost 49). WSDOT expects to...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles

The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Summer 2022 was Seattle's driest summer on record

SEATTLE — While it seemed to take forever for summer to actually kick off this year, once it arrived it really brought the dry weather and heat. Wednesday is the last day of summer and astronomical fall arrives Thursday. With summer officially coming to an end, and no rain...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Seattle’s Chinatown protests against expanded homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the...
SEATTLE, WA

