fox35orlando.com
Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay...
Lounge Review: Delta SkyClub Orlando Airport (MCO)
It’s been a while since I visited the SkyClub at Orlando Airport. There are several reasons for this. First, club access isn’t worth getting to the airport extra early. Since we’re departing from Orlando, we try to arrive at the airport as close to our flight time as possible. In addition, our access to Delta SkyClubs is through my American Express Platinum card. Back in 2014, Delta started charging to bring guests into the club, but I still got access to The Club MCO for both of us via Priority Pass. So it wasn’t worth paying for the Delta lounge access. Once I got rid of the Platinum card in 2018, it was a moot point.
disneytips.com
Universal’s New Airport Store Crushes Disney’s Reveal
Big news for Orlando, Florida! The Orlando International Airport has announced its new Terminal C is officially open! The airport expansion allows for more travelers from around the world to experience Orlando travel in a seamless, modern way. And, yes, Disney and Universal are getting in on the fun!. Orlando...
allears.net
VIDEO: Come With Us to Orlando Airport’s NEW Terminal C!
It’s an exciting day for passengers flying into Orlando International Airport. The airport sees a ton of visitors daily, including many who are traveling to Disney World and Universal Orlando — and those numbers are only increasing. But now, there’s a NEW terminal to help ferry passengers into and out of the airport — and we’re bringing you with us to check Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C out!
click orlando
International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in...
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
New Orlando terminal is $2.8 billion bet on Florida tourism
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Visitors to the new terminal at Orlando International Airport may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy hat. Sun rays beaming through the windows of its soaring ceilings don't just peck at the passing passengers — they practically smooch them as if they were spending a day at the beach.
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!
As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Showers pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World County
Flooding impact the parks and stores at times in the past and now a flood advisory is in place that could impact your trip. According to the advisory, minor flooding could take place in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which is what prompted this advisory. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected in the area.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
click orlando
Hurricane center watches new disturbance in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a new tropical wave as Hurricane Fiona was ravaging Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of Monday night, the wave was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and was producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
click orlando
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
