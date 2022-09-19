It’s been a while since I visited the SkyClub at Orlando Airport. There are several reasons for this. First, club access isn’t worth getting to the airport extra early. Since we’re departing from Orlando, we try to arrive at the airport as close to our flight time as possible. In addition, our access to Delta SkyClubs is through my American Express Platinum card. Back in 2014, Delta started charging to bring guests into the club, but I still got access to The Club MCO for both of us via Priority Pass. So it wasn’t worth paying for the Delta lounge access. Once I got rid of the Platinum card in 2018, it was a moot point.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO