COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker recently presented The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with a $500,000 check for wildlife conservation efforts in Ohio. The funds will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussel Conservation and Research Center and for conservation work to restore native amphibians and reptiles.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO