Brooklyn, NY

Man charged with sex abuse for allegedly groping 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn store

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (NYPD) — A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly groping an 8-year-old girl at a Sunset Park store last week, police said Monday.

Oscar Aguilar Morales, 23, is charged with two counts of sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, according to the NYPD. Morales allegedly touched the girl’s private area over her clothing while the two were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue on Sept. 11, police said.

Morales was arrested three days after the incident. The defendant was arraigned on Thursday and bail was set at $50,000 bond/$25,000 cash, according to public court records. He is due back in court Tuesday.

PIX11

PIX11

