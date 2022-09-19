Read full article on original website
Joseph opens up on Chinander firing & what he thinks makes a strong defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph tilted his head and held back a smile at his news conference Tuesday when asked what kind of defense he would like to see under new coordinator Bill Busch. “A defense that stops the run and stops the pass and...
Nebraska Football: Jim Leonhard an under the radar option for head coach
In Nebraska football’s hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, there have been wild turns and coaches appearing out of nowhere. Many thought Urban Meyer was done after his shameful Jacksonville tenure. Ed Orgeron seemed to back away from coaching. However, the Huskers’ head coaching position is more coveted than originally perceived, and Wisconsin Badgers’ coordinator Jim Leonhard stands in the middle of it.
Alabama fans vote on preference for Bill O’Brien staying at Alabama or taking Nebraska head coaching vacancy
Bill O’Brien has become one of the top three candidates that Nebraska is looking at to fulfill its head coaching vacancy. The Cornhuskers recently fired Scott Frost, and it wants a new coach. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s junior...
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
2024 pitcher Chase Olson talks Nebraska baseball commitment
An increase in velocity helped 2024 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) left-handed pitcher Chase Olson’s recruitment take off earlier this year and a long-term relationship with Nebraska baseball and its coaching staff helped to make Olson’s decision to commit to Nebraska an easy one this week. Olson attended a Nebraska baseball...
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma
Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns
(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Staying cloudy, cool, and wet to begin the fall season. Anxiety screenings for adults now recommended at primary care visits. Updated: 5 hours ago. CHI doctor says a...
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
