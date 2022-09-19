ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Jim Leonhard an under the radar option for head coach

In Nebraska football’s hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, there have been wild turns and coaches appearing out of nowhere. Many thought Urban Meyer was done after his shameful Jacksonville tenure. Ed Orgeron seemed to back away from coaching. However, the Huskers’ head coaching position is more coveted than originally perceived, and Wisconsin Badgers’ coordinator Jim Leonhard stands in the middle of it.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
247Sports

2024 pitcher Chase Olson talks Nebraska baseball commitment

An increase in velocity helped 2024 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) left-handed pitcher Chase Olson’s recruitment take off earlier this year and a long-term relationship with Nebraska baseball and its coaching staff helped to make Olson’s decision to commit to Nebraska an easy one this week. Olson attended a Nebraska baseball...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday

Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln

While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma

Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
North Platte Telegraph

Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff

Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost

The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
kmaland.com

Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns

(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
WECT

Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#College Football#American Football#Espn#Ohio State
WOWT

Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Youtube
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy