Falcons show fight in fierce comeback against Rams, but face tough path after 0-2 start

Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
The rise and fall of the former No. 1 recruit in the country
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm. According to the police, Bates was pulled over after failing to stop at an intersection and was taken into custody after a firearm was discovered during the traffic stop.
Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the aftermath of the Cardinals’
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
NFL readers Q&A: Fans' concerns on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Rams' Matthew Stafford
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role
Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Antonio Brown drops video with now-jailed Young Thug and Gunna
Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown has just dropped his new video featuring now- jailed rappers Young Thug and Gunna. AB, who is an NFL free agent who has little chance of being resigned with any squad due to the toxicity he brings to teams, has moved on to multiple other lucrative ventures in the interim.
The Atlanta Falcons are running into the same barriers every week
Ever since Arthur Smith’s first game as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, it has seemed like his team has just not been prepared for NFL action. That is the most simple way to explain it, they just have not looked ready. It was a concern in the beginning but...
Fnatic bench Enzo, Mistic from Valorant team
Fnatic have benched Enzo “Enzo” Mestari and James “Mistic” Orfila from their Valorant team. Mistic announced his benching on Wednesday,
Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith.
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
Former Georgia QB D'Wan Mathis changes positions
D’Wan Mathis was named the opening game starter at quarterback for the Temple Owls for the second consecutive season to begin the 2022 college football season. However, Mathis, a Georgia transfer, is changing positions for the Owls. D’Wan Mathis is now practicing at wide receiver. Mathis got off to...
Crawford On Spence: “This Is The Fight Where It Leaves No Doubt Whatsoever About Crawford And His Skills"
Terence Crawford has done his best to navigate his career through a sea of dubious voices and perpetual chastisement. At the age of 34, Crawford boastfully walks through his palatial estate with countless world titles littered in every room. While proud of his achievements, Crawford’s resume has been closely observed...
