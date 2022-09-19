ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown Co. deputies hosting community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis

By Dianté Gibbs
 6 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area.

The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring expert speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addition treatment. These experts will give a discourse on the damage the opioid epidemic causing to the community.

Via Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The forum will be held on October 11 at the Pawleys Island Community Church (13034 Ocean Highway) and on October 13 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown (located at 219 Cleland Street) – both will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Citizen Police Advisory Council, Charleston PD to hold de-escalation training

Officials say the forum will be the first in a series with future meetings to explore how the judicial system, clergy, and community will take action.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

