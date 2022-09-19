Last summer, WHQR began investigating a mold crisis at the Wilmington Housing Authority — and it soon became clear that, due to severe mismanagement, it had become a humanitarian crisis with over a hundred families forced out of their homes. A detached board and negligent leadership had allowed the mold situation to get out of control. And when then-CEO Katrina Redmon quit in the midst of the crisis, the authority was spun out of control and at the brink of financial exhaustion, leaving families with no foreseeable end to their displacement.

