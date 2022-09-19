Read full article on original website
Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation extended for 90 days while city looks to community for long-term options
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The clock is ticking on the “Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now” art installation in downtown Wilmington. The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one message outside Wednesday night’s info session in Leland as people were chanting “no more Chemours!” Inside, employees from Chemours explained that expanding production at their plant in Bladen County will not mean more contamination into the environment. “We are targeting...
Board of Elections announce two Brunswick County voting location changes
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Brunswick County and plan to vote in the upcoming election, there are some changes you need to know. The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced the relocation of two voting spots around the county. The Frying Pan precinct is...
Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates
(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve. The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park. The event...
New Hanover County approves street outreach program
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash. A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week.
New Hanover County Commissioners approve $1.65 million towards reopening “The Harbor”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday, September 19, to grant $1.65 million towards reopening the Harbor, a mental health and substance abuse center, at the former Sherwood Manor Rest Home. RHA Health Services and Trillium Health Resources announced in the July they would reopen...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.
Some community members concerned about over-development in Brunswick County
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash. A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week.
Chemours holds public information session on plans to expand plant in Bladen County
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election.
Port City United outlines impacts of community efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United brought a presentation to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19. Organizers discussed multiple programs that have been launched with a focus on getting resources to people in need and de-escalating community conflicts that could otherwise become violent. PCU’s...
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach
Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child's legs and back.
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
Woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit Wilmington massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New York woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny in 2020 and 2021. On March 31st, Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty to the charge....
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
Surf City Ocean Rescue urge beachgoers stay vigilant after rescue flags and cans removed
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – With the summer season coming to an end; Surf City Ocean Rescue will only be out on patrol during the weekends. Ocean rescue flags and rescue cans have been removed for the season, ocean rescue will still be responding to all emergencies on the beach and in the water through the off-season.
Over a year into the mold crisis, WHA's new leader says progress is being made
Last summer, WHQR began investigating a mold crisis at the Wilmington Housing Authority — and it soon became clear that, due to severe mismanagement, it had become a humanitarian crisis with over a hundred families forced out of their homes. A detached board and negligent leadership had allowed the mold situation to get out of control. And when then-CEO Katrina Redmon quit in the midst of the crisis, the authority was spun out of control and at the brink of financial exhaustion, leaving families with no foreseeable end to their displacement.
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach.
