Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
New Hanover County approves street outreach program

Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash. A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As growth continues southeastern North Carolina, some are...
Port City United outlines impacts of community efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United brought a presentation to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19. Organizers discussed multiple programs that have been launched with a focus on getting resources to people in need and de-escalating community conflicts that could otherwise become violent. PCU’s...
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach

Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
Over a year into the mold crisis, WHA's new leader says progress is being made

Last summer, WHQR began investigating a mold crisis at the Wilmington Housing Authority — and it soon became clear that, due to severe mismanagement, it had become a humanitarian crisis with over a hundred families forced out of their homes. A detached board and negligent leadership had allowed the mold situation to get out of control. And when then-CEO Katrina Redmon quit in the midst of the crisis, the authority was spun out of control and at the brink of financial exhaustion, leaving families with no foreseeable end to their displacement.
