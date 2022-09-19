ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Daily Voice

Haledon PD: Taxi Traffic Stop Leads To Capture Of Wanted Man With Loaded Gun

A passenger in a taxi cab stopped for a traffic violation wasn't only wanted out of Pennsylvania -- he was also carrying a loaded gun, police in Haledon said. Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the Paterson cab after the driver failed to signal a turn at the intersection of West Broadway and Chamberlain Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.
HALEDON, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8

During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

HCPO: Possible homicide at Belgrove Drive and Afton Street in Kearny

Update: A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to anyone in the area. This is a contained incident. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a man in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. More to follow.
KEARNY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Denville Township. On September 19, police stopped a vehicle on Lackawanna Avenue for motor vehicle violations, police said. During the course of the investigation that followed, it was discovered...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HCPO and Kearny police investigating 34-year-old found dead with stab wounds

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating a 34-year-old man found dead with stab wounds. At approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning, the Kearny Police Department received a 911 call regarding an individual lying on the ground in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.
KEARNY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Suburban

Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Police Arrest Two For Stealing Packages From FedEx Truck

Hoboken Police have arrested two people for stealing packages out of a FedEx truck. According to Hoboken Detective/Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, 45-year old Heather Trautz of Hoboken and 36-year old Roberto Burgos of Jersey City were arrested on Saturday, September 17 and charged with burglary and theft. According to Mecka, the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Paterson Times

Two people hurt in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. In the first incident, a 19-year-old was shot on Market and Summer streets at around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday. He was walking in the area when he was shot, police said. In the...
CBS New York

Police probing suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.So far, they have not released any additional information.
KEARNY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ

