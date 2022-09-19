Read full article on original website
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
Haledon PD: Taxi Traffic Stop Leads To Capture Of Wanted Man With Loaded Gun
A passenger in a taxi cab stopped for a traffic violation wasn't only wanted out of Pennsylvania -- he was also carrying a loaded gun, police in Haledon said. Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the Paterson cab after the driver failed to signal a turn at the intersection of West Broadway and Chamberlain Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Kearny man charged with desecrating human remains as part of death probe
A Kearny man has been charged with desecrating/disturbing human remains as part of an investigation into a man found dead with stab wounds, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, is charged with one count of desecrating/disturbing human remains, a second-degree crime, Suarez said in a...
theobserver.com
HCPO: Possible homicide at Belgrove Drive and Afton Street in Kearny
Update: A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to anyone in the area. This is a contained incident. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a man in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. More to follow.
wrnjradio.com
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Denville Township. On September 19, police stopped a vehicle on Lackawanna Avenue for motor vehicle violations, police said. During the course of the investigation that followed, it was discovered...
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO and Kearny police investigating 34-year-old found dead with stab wounds
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating a 34-year-old man found dead with stab wounds. At approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning, the Kearny Police Department received a 911 call regarding an individual lying on the ground in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
Man found stabbed to death on NJ street, homicide detectives investigating
A 34-year-old man was found dead near an athletic field in New Jersey Tuesday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Police investigating homicide at Old Bridge residence
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating an alleged homicide of a 65-year-old woman in her Hanna Lane residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Police Arrest Two For Stealing Packages From FedEx Truck
Hoboken Police have arrested two people for stealing packages out of a FedEx truck. According to Hoboken Detective/Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, 45-year old Heather Trautz of Hoboken and 36-year old Roberto Burgos of Jersey City were arrested on Saturday, September 17 and charged with burglary and theft. According to Mecka, the...
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
Two people hurt in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. In the first incident, a 19-year-old was shot on Market and Summer streets at around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday. He was walking in the area when he was shot, police said. In the...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
Police probing suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.So far, they have not released any additional information.
Newark man sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing unemployment benefits
A former postal employee from Newark has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in unemployment fraud.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
