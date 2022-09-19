Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Cracker Barrel unveils new fall menu with 8 limited-time items: 'Flavorful twists'
Cracker Barrel has unveiled its fall menu, and it’s going to include a new chicken dish, fried sides, drinks and dessert. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the southern-themed restaurant chain revealed that it’ll roll out eight menu items for a limited time. Many of...
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped The Fall Collection Of Your Dreams
Krispy Kreme's fall menu items will have more than pumpkin spice in the mix. Though the beloved flavor of fall does make an appearance in the chain's new Autumn's Orchard Collection that was just launched today, a number of other fit-for-fall flavors are also included. According to a press release published on Business Wire, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena explained, "Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice ... Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more."
Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors
If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
Taco Bell Announced An Extra-Cheesy New Menu Item–Customers Say It’s Better Than Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell has recently been testing a slew of new menu items across the United States, from Cheez-It Crunchwraps to vegan tacos. Now, they’re rolling out a brand new option that may just be their tastiest yet—and may even give their iconic Mexi...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
CNET
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: Free Cheeseburgers at McDonald's, Burger King, Shake Shack
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday, Sept. 18. The term "the cheeseburger" was trademarked by Louis Ballast of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in March 1935, but restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit for the popular sandwich. Whatever its origins, the cheeseburger is a mainstay of the American menu: We...
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours
Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
I tried seven chocolate chip cookies including Aldi and Walmart – a classic won but the runner-up will save you cash
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Krispy Kreme’s ‘Autumn Orchard’ Doughnut Collection Includes All Of Your Favorite Fall Flavors
The official start of fall is just days away, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a new doughnut collection that’s as seasonal as cardigans and football. The Autumn’s Orchard collection features four new doughnuts, plus a handmade apple fritter that has real apple chunks, apple filling, cinnamon and glaze.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Taco Bell is debuting meatless carne asada to select locations as part of its much anticipated partnership with Beyond Meat
The new option will be available as part of a quesadilla, but customers can also choose to substitute it for any protein on the menu at the same cost.
CNET
National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Free Cones from Baskin-Robbins and More
National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22. It's also the first day of fall, but dessert lovers shouldn't let that stand in their way. Popular lore has it the ice cream cone debuted at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a Middle Eastern doughnut-like pastry. When an ice cream vendor nearby ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones for his neighbor to serve the chilly treats in.
Food Beast
Introducing the First-Ever Minecraft Ice Cream
N!CK'S, a Swedish-style snacks and treats brand, is teaming up with Minecraft to debut a lineup of new branded ice cream based on the massively popular video gaming platform. The collaboration between the two means N!CK'S expertise in food science and flavor and Minecraft's iconic game elements will present to fans one-of-a-kind Minecraft flavors packaged as blocks within square containers, a crucial nod to the game's signature in-game blocks.
