ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Just Dropped The Fall Collection Of Your Dreams

Krispy Kreme's fall menu items will have more than pumpkin spice in the mix. Though the beloved flavor of fall does make an appearance in the chain's new Autumn's Orchard Collection that was just launched today, a number of other fit-for-fall flavors are also included. According to a press release published on Business Wire, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena explained, "Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice ... Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Cookie Dough#Sonic Drive In#Food Drink#Restaurants#Fried Cookie Dough Bites#Chophouse Cheeseburger
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors

If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
FOOD & DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
thebrag.com

Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours

Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat

There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Free Cones from Baskin-Robbins and More

National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22. It's also the first day of fall, but dessert lovers shouldn't let that stand in their way. Popular lore has it the ice cream cone debuted at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a Middle Eastern doughnut-like pastry. When an ice cream vendor nearby ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones for his neighbor to serve the chilly treats in.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Introducing the First-Ever Minecraft Ice Cream

N!CK'S, a Swedish-style snacks and treats brand, is teaming up with Minecraft to debut a lineup of new branded ice cream based on the massively popular video gaming platform. The collaboration between the two means N!CK'S expertise in food science and flavor and Minecraft's iconic game elements will present to fans one-of-a-kind Minecraft flavors packaged as blocks within square containers, a crucial nod to the game's signature in-game blocks.
VIDEO GAMES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy