Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
Donald Trump Won't Be Welcome, Joe Biden Asked To Ride The Bus To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Private planes and automobiles won’t be welcomed as forms of transportation for world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services. In fact, President Joe Biden will arrive by bus and former President Donald Trump won’t be making an appearance at all. Despite Trump’s advisors hoping the Biden...
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Joe Biden greets mourners as ‘The Beast’ gets stuck in traffic en route to the Queen’s funeral
US President Joe Biden’s armoured limousine got stuck in traffic while heading to Westminster Abbey to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Unexpecting mourners were greeted to waves from him and First Lady Jill Biden outside a Pret-a-Manger as his specifically bespoke state car The Beast was stranded.In the clips shared online, crowds of onlookers who had piled into the streets to commemorate the monarch can be seen waving at the president and his wife as police zip ahead on motorbikes in an attempt to clear the gridlocked traffic for the hulking limousine.Unlike most foreign leaders, the US president was granted special...
Three Ways Joe Biden Will Do Things Differently at Queen's Funeral
The president is among the many world leaders heading to the United Kingdom to honor Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
ETOnline.com
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday in London’s Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived looking somber as they joined other world leaders, famous figures, and the royal family who came to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8.
Trump Takes Swipe At Biden: Wouldn't Have Sat 'Back There' At Queen's Funeral 'If I Were President'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump took a swipe at his successor Joe Biden on Monday for sitting ‘back there’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. What Happened: Trump, on his Truth Social platform, also claimed he would not have been seated so far from the casket if he were still the president.
Biden given special permission to use armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ at Queen’s funeral
President Joe Biden will reportedly be able to use his own armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.According to The Times, Whitehall sources say Mr Biden has been granted special dispensation to make use of the US-built armoured Cadillac state car — informally known as “The Beast” — for security reasons. The Times also reports that other G7 leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, are expected to be permitted their own ground transport. Not every foreign leader will be granted such privileges, however. Of the hundreds expected to...
Hours After the Queen’s Death, People Are Calling for an Australian Republic
The world was taken by surprise when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had been taken seriously ill at Balmoral—even her family, it seems, who were rushed to the Scottish castle on a private jet to be by her side. Shortly after, at 6.41PM London time, her passing was confirmed—the whole saga unfolding in just over six hours.
Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency
Some weeks are more important than others. Last week was one of them. But, regarding three particular stories, much of their significance has been missed. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a well-established transition of the crown, compared with the refusal of too many Americans to recognize Joe Biden's election as president. And, when compared with the crown's only official role as head of state, certain flaws, contradictions and weaknesses in the roles of the U.S. presidency are brutally exposed.
Washington Examiner
‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politician 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
Anger among MPs as Chinese vice-president to attend Queen’s funeral
Wang Qishan to be at service despite banning of Conservative MPs due to complaints about Chinese repression
Trump's Hot Take On Biden's Seat At The Queen's Funeral Has Twitter Blowing Up
The most heartwrenching moments from Queen Elizabeth's funeral included the solemn procession through Westminster Abbey, the queen's personal bagpiper playing one final melody, the final message from King Charles atop the flower-bedecked coffin, and the royal family trying to hold back their emotions. However, Donald Trump was saddened by the service for a very different reason.
Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book
TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in London received a "special invite" to sign the book of condolence for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the island's foreign ministry said, adding he was given the same treatment as other dignitaries.
King Charles III can ‘learn’ from Biden’s ‘example,’ claims Washington Post columnist
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed Friday that the United Kingdom’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s "example" of leadership. While comparing the two men, the column argued both "see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for" and "each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor."
Biden, Jill Biden share memories of 2021 visit with Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON — President Biden, in London for thefuneral of Queen Elizabeth II, said Sunday that his heart goes out to her family because her death has left it with a “giant hole.”. “Sometimes you think you’ll never, you’ll never overcome it,” said Biden, who often speaks in very...
