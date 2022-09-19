ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
The Independent

Joe Biden greets mourners as ‘The Beast’ gets stuck in traffic en route to the Queen’s funeral

US President Joe Biden’s armoured limousine got stuck in traffic while heading to Westminster Abbey to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Unexpecting mourners were greeted to waves from him and First Lady Jill Biden outside a Pret-a-Manger as his specifically bespoke state car The Beast was stranded.In the clips shared online, crowds of onlookers who had piled into the streets to commemorate the monarch can be seen waving at the president and his wife as police zip ahead on motorbikes in an attempt to clear the gridlocked traffic for the hulking limousine.Unlike most foreign leaders, the US president was granted special...
ETOnline.com

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday in London’s Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived looking somber as they joined other world leaders, famous figures, and the royal family who came to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8.
The Independent

Biden given special permission to use armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ at Queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden will reportedly be able to use his own armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.According to The Times, Whitehall sources say Mr Biden has been granted special dispensation to make use of the US-built armoured Cadillac state car — informally known as “The Beast” — for security reasons. The Times also reports that other G7 leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, are expected to be permitted their own ground transport. Not every foreign leader will be granted such privileges, however. Of the hundreds expected to...
Vice

Hours After the Queen’s Death, People Are Calling for an Australian Republic

The world was taken by surprise when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had been taken seriously ill at Balmoral—even her family, it seems, who were rushed to the Scottish castle on a private jet to be by her side. Shortly after, at 6.41PM London time, her passing was confirmed—the whole saga unfolding in just over six hours.
UPI News

Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency

Some weeks are more important than others. Last week was one of them. But, regarding three particular stories, much of their significance has been missed. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a well-established transition of the crown, compared with the refusal of too many Americans to recognize Joe Biden's election as president. And, when compared with the crown's only official role as head of state, certain flaws, contradictions and weaknesses in the roles of the U.S. presidency are brutally exposed.
Washington Examiner

‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
The List

Trump's Hot Take On Biden's Seat At The Queen's Funeral Has Twitter Blowing Up

The most heartwrenching moments from Queen Elizabeth's funeral included the solemn procession through Westminster Abbey, the queen's personal bagpiper playing one final melody, the final message from King Charles atop the flower-bedecked coffin, and the royal family trying to hold back their emotions. However, Donald Trump was saddened by the service for a very different reason.
Reuters

Taiwan 'specially invited' to sign queen's condolence book

TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in London received a "special invite" to sign the book of condolence for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the island's foreign ministry said, adding he was given the same treatment as other dignitaries.
Fox News

King Charles III can ‘learn’ from Biden’s ‘example,’ claims Washington Post columnist

Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed Friday that the United Kingdom’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s "example" of leadership. While comparing the two men, the column argued both "see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for" and "each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor."
