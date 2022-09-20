Monroe County prepares for National Voter Registration Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Are you registered to vote?

National Voter Registration Day — a nonpartisan effort every September that works to celebrate democracy and increase political participation — is happening once again on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Board of Elections will be participating with a coordinated day of voter registration drives around the area. Stop by any location with a drivers license, permit, or non-driver ID card, your Social Security number, and your ZIP code currently on record with the DMV.

The Board of Elections will hold a booth at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (161 Chestnut Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, there will be free snacks, giveaway items, and nonpartisan voting resources available.

“We are out in the community and we are recognizing National Voter Registration Day. It is the 10th anniversary since this civic holiday was launched and we are so proud as Monroe County Board of Elections to be able to participate here at REOC as well as throughout the county with our community partners,” says Jackie Ortiz, Chair of the Democratic Committee.

Other locations that will be participating in National Voter Registration Day include:

Nazareth College

University of Rochester

Rochester Institute of Technology

Monore Community College

St. John Fisher University

Suny Brockport

League of Women Voters

Residents can also get mail-in registration forms at any county post office, or register electronically to vote at any county DMV.

“We have a new position at the Board of Elections that is tasked with community engagement and to-date, I’d say we probably been to 100 different community events and it’s important for us to do that so we plan to continue to do more of it,” Ortiz adds.

The next election in Monroe County will take place on Election Day: Tuesday, November 8. To vote in this election, citizens must be registered 25 days before the election (Friday, October 14). To vote in the spring primary elections, citizens must register with either the Democrats or Republicans.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18).

be a resident of this state and the county for at least 30 days before the election.

not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship).

not be deemed mentally incompetent by a court.

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

To check your voter registration status, click HERE .

A list of all current candidates in Monroe County can be found HERE .

