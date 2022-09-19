Read full article on original website
Pritzker: Illinois SAFE-T Act will help ‘single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby’
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday defended the elimination of cash bail as part of the SAFE-T Act, saying the law would address “the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby” and is held in jail until her trial because she cannot afford bail. Illinois will become […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward
State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
COVID update: Illinois reports 3,438 new cases, 16 new deaths
Illinois reported 3,438 new COVID cases and 16 new deaths Wednesday.
Report: Ill. Corrections Dept. manipulated nepotism hiring
A report by a state inspector general says an Illinois prison system administrator improperly designated a family member for a Department of Corrections post that was never authorized.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State of Pandemic, New COVID Variants, Booster Timing
Chicago-area health experts say the pandemic is far from over as fall and winter approaches. The comments come in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a number of variants gaining steam as BA.5 begins to decline. Here's what...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul: SAFE-T Act has ‘number of issues’
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday said his office is in discussions about “a number of issues” with the state’s SAFE-T Act. As first reported by the Chicago Tribune, Raoul, speaking at a Chicago campaign event, said language in the act that defines whether a criminal defendant is a flight risk or […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Poll shows Pritzker leading by 7 points; Illinois State Fair announces record attendance
A voter opinion poll compiled for Republican Darren Bailey’s campaign shows Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a lead, but not as large as four years ago. A survey done Sept. 8-10 found Pritzker leading with 44% to Bailey’s 37%. Libertarian Scott Schluter was a distant third with 8%. In 2018, Pritzker defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner by a margin of 55% to 39%.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois's Safe-T Act ending cash bail will also further 'handcuff' police with new provisions: experts
CHICAGO - A controversial, recently passed bill in Illinois that critics have warned will exacerbate the issue of rising crime in the state will also hinder the work of police and negatively affect law enforcement morale, which is already at an all-time low, Chicago locals and crime experts told Fox News Digital.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
Tune in for Illinois governor debates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments' ability...
Over 1.4M Illinois borrowers eligible for student debt forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The White House released state-by-state data on its “Student Debt Relief Plan,” and nearly 1.5 million borrowers in Illinois are eligible to take part. Up to $10,000 debt for federal borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will be forgiven. More than 863,000 people in the state could get $20,000 in relief, […]
959theriver.com
Thousands Of Illinois Residents Receive New COVID Booster Shot
A number of Illinois residents are receiving the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot. As of Friday, health officials say nearly 189-thousand Illinoisans have received a dose of the updated vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of the month. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during a major surge of the Omicron variant.
