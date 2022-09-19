ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
SlashGear

The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
Us Weekly

Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos

Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
People

All About Queen Elizabeth's Hearse, Which She Helped Design

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is making a final journey to her final resting place, a burial site at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle, in a custom vehicle the late monarch helped design for the occasion. The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover sought input from the...
960 The Ref

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge

LONDON — (AP) — The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen. Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an "unprecedented" security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.
insideedition.com

London Returns to Normal After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

London is returning to normal a day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. It's hard to believe that thousands of mourners arrived to pay their respects to the queen. With crowds completely dispersed, the clean-up at Buckingham Palace has begun. Former President Donald Trump is also mocking the seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey that put President Biden and first lady Jill Biden 14 rows back at the funeral. He says "If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there."
