Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
East Brown Cow Acquires Four Historic Buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND- East Brown Cow and their broker Malone Commercial Brokers announced the acquisition of four historic buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine. The transaction is the largest in the Old Port since East Brown Cow’s $11.7M Middle Street portfolio acquisition of 4 Canal Plaza, 178 Middle Street, and 184 Middle Street in January of 2021.
WMTW
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
boothbayregister.com
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
boothbayregister.com
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
boothbayregister.com
No splash pad
I wrote a letter to this newspaper published March 21, 2020 concerning the lack of full transparency in budgeting, inconsistencies in planning, and more general concerns I have over the Eastside Waterfront Park development. A number of folks have supported my comments since that time (see: Questions about Eastside Park | Boothbay Register).
boothbayregister.com
Friends of the Library annual meeting
Friends of the Memorial Library’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p..m. at the Boothbay Town Office. All are welcome to join. Please come to the meeting for the election of new officers, reports on the success of the Used Book Store in 2022, as well as the Library's upcoming events and strategic plans for the expansion. Refreshments will be served.
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
WMTW
World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
foxbangor.com
Trial traffic pattern change for Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN– The Town of Skowhegan and the Maine Department of Transportation has implemented, for a trial basis, a new traffic pattern in the downtown area. Beginning today, September 21st, trucks with 4 or more axles traveling north on Route 201 will be directed to use Route 150 and High Street. Passenger vehicles and trucks with 3 axles or fewer may continue to access Route 201 northbound using Commercial Street.
wabi.tv
Amish Community Market in Unity reopening
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
WMTW
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected
The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
boothbayregister.com
Available school videos
In response to some questions and comments during our tour of the existing high school we have included the following:. A video of the tour of the current high school for those who have been unable to attend our community meetings and tours. – https://vimeo.com/boothbaytv/brhstour. An interview with the...
Portland Public Schools votes to limit school choice for incoming high school students
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools board members voted Tuesday night to limit incoming high schoolers' freedom to choose between Portland and Deering High Schools. The decades-long tradition of admitting students to their desired school will now be slightly altered for freshmen starting in the 2023/24 school year. Now,...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
