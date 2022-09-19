ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle cries at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle was seen brushing away tears Monday as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried out of Westminster Abbey to embark on its final journey to Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex, wearing a black dress featuring a cape, paired with a wide-brimmed hat, stood beside her husband’s family as the monarch’s coffin was placed onto a gun carriage at the conclusion of the royal funeral.

The former “Suits” star looked somber, with her made-up smoky eyes cast down, and used her gloved hand to wipe a tear running down her cheek.

During the funeral ceremony Monday morning, Meghan, 41, sat alongside Prince Harry in the second row behind King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family, while his estranged brother, William, and his wife and children sat in the front row on the opposite side of the aisle.

Meghan was seen joining in the singing of hymns during the solemn service, which was attended by 2,000 heads of states and foreign dignitaries, including President Biden, who sat with wife Jill 14 rows back.

Meghan Markle appeared emotional while looking at the Queen’s coffin at Wellington’s Arch in London on Monday.
Meghan Markle wipes a tear off her cheek outside Westminster Abbey.
The Duchess of Sussex, dressed in a dress and cape, stood beside Queen Consort Camilla.

On their way out of the abbey, the Sussexes appeared to hold hands and comfort each other.

Following an hour-long procession down the Mall lined with flags and tens of thousands of spectators, Meghan and Harry reunited at Wellington’s Arch to watch as the coffin was removed from the 123-year-old gun carriage and loaded into the state hearse to begin the final leg of its journey to St. George’s Chapel.

Follow the New York Post’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:

Meghan again appeared teary-eyed as she stood behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

Earlier, while Prince Harry joined his immediate family members, led by his father as they walked behind the late monarch’s standard-draped coffin through the center of the British capital, his wife rode in a car with Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex — the wife of Prince Edward.

Meghan joined her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her children, George and Charlotte, at the abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went down the abbey’s stairs holding onto one another.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined his immediate family members, led by his father as they walked behind the late monarch’s standard-draped coffin.

Meghan and Harry have been estranged from the rest of the Windsors in the wake of their decision to step back from being active members of the royal family, dubbed “the Firm,” and move to the US.

The relationship between the couple and Harry’s immediate family, including his father and his brother, Prince William, hit a low point after the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly accused the royal family of failing to protect Meghan from the British tabloids’ incessant attacks against her, and of ignoring her mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide. They also made a bombshell claim that an unnamed relative expressed “concerns” about the skin color of their then-unborn son, Archie.

Meghan was seen singing hymns during the funeral while seated in the second row next to Princess Beatrice.
Meghan walks behind the Princess of Wales and her children.
Prince William, Meghan Markle walk through Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sept. 10, 2022.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused uproar after accusing the Royal Family of being racist during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June, Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK and offered the monarch a chance to meet her granddaughter Lilibet, named after the queen’s childhood moniker.

After Britain’s longest-serving sovereign died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, her son and heir Charles publicly extended an olive branch to Meghan and Harry in his first address to the nation as king, saying: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Just days later, Meghan and Harry shocked onlookers when they joined Prince William and Kate on a walkabout at Windsor Castle. But despite the show of unity, the two couples stayed mostly apart.

Meghan Markle reportedly had a contentious relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

A similarly icy scene played out on Wednesday when the “Fab Four” arrived at Westminster Hall as the queen’s coffin was installed on a catafalque to lie in state.

Despite being inches apart, the royal brothers and their wives remained stone-faced and avoided all eye contact throughout the solemn ceremony.

