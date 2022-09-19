Read full article on original website
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
Person dies after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County. California Highway Patrol — North Sacramento said two separate vehicles hit a person, left the area and were later located. It happened at Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near South Watts Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., near South Watts Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area under unknown circumstances. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
'It's getting out of hand': Sacramento man says unhoused person assaulted him with a belt in convenience store scuffle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week started off like any other for Jordan Pensa. Monday morning, the Midtown Sacramento man got ready to go to work and made a stop at a convenience store near his home where he buys a cup of coffee each day. He soon realized, however,...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
Yuba City man dies after crash on southbound Hwy. 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree off of southbound Highway 99 Tuesday.
Suspect in custody after throwing flaming object inside unoccupied car, Roseville police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A person is in custody Wednesday after witnesses said they threw a flaming object inside an unoccupied parked car, according to the Roseville Police Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept. 21) An officer was flagged down by a witness around 11:38 a.m. in the area...
1 of 3 kids critically injured in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash
A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
2 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Tuesday. The crash happened north on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Fire that spread from stove blamed for Arden Arcade apartment blaze that displaced 4
ARDEN ARCADE - Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Arden Arcade on Wednesday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames coming from one apartment. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading out of that single unit. All four people who were inside got out safely. However, those people have now been displaced due to the fire damage. Investigators say the fire appears to have started on a stove.
Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
Elk Grove police surround house in search of suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police surrounded a house in Elk Grove while searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The police department said the residence was near Iris Meadow Way and Wild Sienna Court. The police initially said a...
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
Police search for suspect in Sacramento armed robberies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money. After being identified as a suspect, police said a […]
One dead, two injured in Sacramento apartment fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after they attempted to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department received calls for help just after 3 a.m. from a 10-unit building near the corner of...
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
