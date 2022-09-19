Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Let down by bullpen
Walker (12-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. Walker allowed only a solo home run through six innings, though he allowed the first three batters he faced in the seventh frame to reach base. After he was pulled, Drew Smith entered and served up a grand slam that soured Walker's line. Entering Wednesday's outing, Walker had allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven starts -- good for a 3.35 ERA. For the season, he now owns a 3.53 ERA with a 114:43 K:BB across 148 innings.
CBS Sports
Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
CBS Sports
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
CBS Sports
Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal
Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Homers in win
Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. Realmuto singled and stole second base in the bottom of the sixth inning before he took Yimi Garcia deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth frame, narrowing the Blue Jays' lead to 3-1. The long ball was his 21st of the season and the catcher has now gone deep in three straight games and seven times overall in September while the stolen base was his 18th of the campaign. Since the beginning of the month, Realmuto has batted .327 with seven homers, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over 16 contests.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Allows nine hits
Lynn (7-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over six innings in a 8-2 loss against the Guardians. He struck out three. Lynn fell victim to small ball and errors in this performance but did surrender a solo homer to outfielder Steven Kwan to lead off the fourth inning. The righty had been phenomenal in his last seven starts prior to this one, recording a 1.43 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 44 innings. In addition, the 35-year-old has pitched six innings or more in nine of his last 10 outings.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game early
Altuve left Wednesday's game early after being hit in the elbow by a pitch, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve stayed in the game briefly after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but he was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the sixth. The Astros will take a look at Altuve's elbow and provide further updates once they receive results. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Jason Delay: Drives in pair
Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees. Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Evan White: Sidelined at Triple-A
Triple-A Tacoma placed White on its 7-day injured list Sept. 10 with hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. White has been sidelined nearly all season after requiring sports hernia surgery in March and then experiencing hip soreness in early June while on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returned to action in early August and was eventually reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A after his 30-day rehab window expired. White had gone 8-for-27 with three home runs and three walks over his last seven games at Tacoma to potentially put himself in the mix for a late-season call-up to Seattle, but the renewed hip discomfort likely ends those hopes.
