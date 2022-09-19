ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup

Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley

The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
ESPN

Mariners held to 1 hit, Castillo tagged in 4-1 loss to A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- — The Seattle Mariners are hardly hitting the way they'd like to be in late September chasing a long-overdue, elusive playoff berth. Luis Castillo got knocked out in the fifth inning and the contending Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday

Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet

Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Freeman
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery

Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Reclaims everyday role

Olivares will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Olivares will pick up his fourth straight start in the corner outfield since he returned from the injured list Saturday and appears to have supplanted Drew Waters as a regular in the Kansas City lineup. The 26-year-old has recorded a double in each of his first three starts since returning and has scored two runs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts

Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Allows nine hits

Lynn (7-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over six innings in a 8-2 loss against the Guardians. He struck out three. Lynn fell victim to small ball and errors in this performance but did surrender a solo homer to outfielder Steven Kwan to lead off the fourth inning. The righty had been phenomenal in his last seven starts prior to this one, recording a 1.43 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 44 innings. In addition, the 35-year-old has pitched six innings or more in nine of his last 10 outings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week

Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench again Wednesday

Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Rodgers continues to deal with a hamstring injury, but he recently underwent an MRI that had reassuring results. The 26-year-old is out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup while Garrett Hampson starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers

Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man

Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game early

Altuve left Wednesday's game early after being hit in the elbow by a pitch, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve stayed in the game briefly after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but he was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the sixth. The Astros will take a look at Altuve's elbow and provide further updates once they receive results. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early

Zerpa was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal

Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy