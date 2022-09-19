Does the state government need to focus on reducing traffic fatalities ?

Fatal traffic crashes are an issue here in the Upstate and around South Carolina. It seems like everyday, we are reporting on at least one fatal crash if not multiple here in the Upstate. South Carolina in recent years has had the 2nd most fatal crashes of any state in the U.S., per capita. That total after this calendar year may even be higher than it has been prior. While I am not sure exactly what the state government could do to limit that number, I feel like the state needs to at least look into it. Some sort of traffic study and then action taken based on the date, might would help reduce fatal crashes. To me, keeping drivers around SC safer should be one of the highest priority issues at the state level, at this point. Do you think the state should focus on trying to reduce traffic fatalities? Let us know , below.