Public Safety

Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas while attempting to escape

By Alex Luckey 98 7 Kluv
 2 days ago

41-year-old Marchello Moore walked into a Circle K gas station early Friday morning, stuck a gun under a plexiglass counter, and demanded money from the woman working at the counter.

However, the 78-year-old employee quickly ducked behind the counter, and Moore gave up his attempt to secure a quick cash grab and left the store.  With no money.

Looking back Moore probably should’ve demanded some gas as well because the police saw Moore leaving the store, and quickly began to pursue him.

The chase ended just as quickly as it began because Moore’s black Chevy Impala actually ran out of gas on Interstate 40!

He threw the handgun out of the window and attempted to flee on foot, but officers were able to track him down quickly and apprehended him.

According to WREG , Moore is now facing charges of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

