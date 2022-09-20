ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Post Malone suffers bruised ribs after falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis

By Mark Reardon, The Mark Reardon Show, Anna Bohlmann
 2 days ago

Rapper Post Malone bruised his ribs on Saturday when he fell through an opening in the stage during his performance in St. Louis at The Enterprise Center, according to his manager.

About halfway through the concert, a trap door opened in the middle of the stage to allow for someone to grab the rapper's guitar, but it did not close in time. The rapper fell through the opening, smacking his chest and bruising three ribs – a fall that has since gone viral on TikTok .

Alex Rich and HaZe, who witnessed the fall firsthand, joined Mark Reardon to discuss the accident.

"At first, nobody really knew what happened," Rich said. "He just laid there. People thought maybe he passed out."

According to HaZe, the rapper took about a 10 minute break then came back on stage and finished the show. He apologized immensely and even teared up, promising the audience a full 2-hour show next time he's in St. Louis.

“Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! @postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite thank god,” the rapper’s manager, Dre London, wrote on Instagram. “We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!”

To hear the full story, listen above.

