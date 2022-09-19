ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': Mourners gather at Palace to witness Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By Amy L. Knapp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snoBP_0i1RPYjl00

CANTON — While tens of thousands lined the streets of London and millions watched from their homes across the world, about 50 residents from the Akron-Canton area gathered at the Canton Palace Theatre on Monday to witness the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The downtown theater opened its doors for mourners and showed the service on the big screen.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime event," Canton Palace Theatre Executive Director Georgia Paxos said.

Queen Elizabeth II:Princess Kate, daughter Charlotte honor Queen Elizabeth with sweet details in funeral attire

This is not the first royal event to be watched at the Palace. In 2011, the theater played host to about 350 people witnessing the wedding of the now Prince and Princess of Wales ― William and Kate.

"That was a great success. It's a different feel for the funeral but we have a lot of royal watchers and aficionados," Paxos said, adding that watching it on the city's largest movie screen heightens the experience.

Those gathered at the theater just before 6 a.m. ― 11 a.m. in London ― watched intently as the royal procession marched from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, with the queen's children, including King Charles III, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, solemnly following behind her casket carried by eight soldiers from the queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

It was the queen's final trip to Westminster Abbey. It was an important place in her life.

"In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this house of God," the Rev. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster, said as the state funeral began. "Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth and from the nations of the world."

The funeral service was attended by about 2,000 mourners, including hundreds of dignitaries such as President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Millions more watched around the world.

"It's just such a special moment," Canton resident Valerie Degenhard said as she ate a cranberry orange scone with clotted cream.

Queen Elizabeth II:Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: See King Charles III, Prince Harry, all royals who attended

The English breakfast, provided by Carpe Diem, included a cucumber sandwich, strawberries and English Breakfast tea.

Thirteen-year-old Mari Orn was among the viewers at the theater. She and her mom, Jayme Orn, were able to catch the service before the younger Orn had to head off to school at St. Paul's Catholic School in North Canton.

"I really like British history and this is a big moment in history," the eighth grader said.

Jayme Orn and her daughter have a mutual appreciation of the royal family and their place in history.

"When you look back on the English-speaking world, you can date events by who was monarch," the elder Orn said. "We lived in the era of Queen Elizabeth and now we live in the era of King Charles."

This is the first time a state funeral has been held since Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

'I just wanted to see it.'

Cindy Bagocius was in England when the queen's mother died and witnessed the outpouring of love for the royal family.

The response of the queen's subjects, as well as mourners worldwide, is moving and humbling, the North Canton resident said.

"I thought this was a fitting response of the Canton community," Bagocius said of the viewing at the theater. "It offered us an opportunity to do it in the company of others."

While not an avid royal watcher, Bagocius said she had a respectful interest in the queen and her family.

"My father is a peer of the queen. He was born in 1922 and there is that peer connection," she said. "Prince Charles is my peer. We are the same age."

For Carolin Auman, she watched the queen's coronation in 1953 as a 16-year-old girl. She never imagined watching her funeral.

"I just wanted to see it," the Green resident said. She joined her daughter, Canton resident and owner of Carpe Diem Cathy Wyatt.

Like Auman, Dengenhard has watched the queen's reign as it spanned her lifetime.

"She's been the queen my entire life," the Canton resident said. "They have a special way and I have enjoyed watching the younger royals as Kate and William have shown their life with the children."

Queen Elizabeth II:Mourners wait more than 9 hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

With no TV, Canton resident H. Paul Schwitzgebel took the opportunity to come to the Palace to watch the historic event.

The 80-year-old said the workings of the queen and royal family were not central to him but he has found himself reflecting on government and how different it is across the world.

With the death of the 96-year-old queen, who was the longest-serving monarch in history, and her son King Charles III ascending to the throne, times are changing and evolving, Bagocius said.

"(King Charles III) has risen to the position. He's earned it," she said. "There is a new sense of support from his own family ― from his sons."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

