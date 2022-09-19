I don't know how Sharon Osborne can criticise anyone when she has so many issues of her own. Her drugs riddled family shows such lack of parental guidance. I understand clearly while Ozzie started dating her hairdresser. He should have left the witch while he was healthy. Harry would not go to her gor advice hence she can go to hell with her criticism.
She is the biggest gossiper and Harry didn't give up the Royal status for celebrity. He gave it up because he wanted to make his own way in the world and wanted to devote his time as a part-time Royal but the queen rejected that offer.
shut up he can deal with this how he wants .. Why is it anybody's business how he deals with the grieving of his grandmother.. Why is everybody gotta be up in everybody's business clean your own backyard up. His reasons are personal it's not nobody's business.. How to time for gossip for real let him bury his grandmother..
Comments / 36