Teen dies in crash south of Roswell
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police investigated a fatal crash Friday just south of Roswell at the intersection of New Mexico State Road 2 and Darby Road. They say a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling west on Darby and, for an unknown reason, failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet […]
fox34.com
Roswell car crash kill three
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people died in an early morning car crash in Roswell, New Mexico on Sunday, September 18. According to a post made by the Roswell Police Department, at approximately 2:25 a.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Felipe Villa Espinoza, 27, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Main Street. A Lexus, being driven by David Jonathan Avina 32, was traveling southbound and began to turn left onto Linda Vista when the Lexus was struck by the Challenger from a wrong and unexpected direction as it crossed the northbound lane.
KOAT 7
3 killed in a fiery crash at a Roswell intersection
ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Roswell on early Sunday morning. Roswell Police say they responded to a two vehicle accident on Main Street and Linda Vista Blvd. on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found two people in one vehicle and one person in a second vehicle. All three were pronounced dead on scene.
newmexicomagazine.org
How Roswell Got an Iron Cross
The iron cross, crafted by World War II-era POWs, can be viewed at the MIA/POW Park in Roswell. A CREW OF 50 GERMAN WORLD WAR II–ERA POWs may be gone, but they’ll never be forgotten in Roswell. They crafted an emblem of their nation—an iron cross—in the riprap (stonework used to reinforce a waterway’s banks) along the mostly dry Spring River. The crew was on a work detail from the Roswell POW Internment Camp. From 1942 to 1946, it housed 4,800 prisoners in Orchard Park, south of town. The incarcerated men, from Rommel’s Afrika Korps, often worked as field hands. One shared his opinion of the duties by wishing “all the cotton fields in the area to the devil,” wrote the late Roswell author Ernestine Chesser Williams in Treasures of History II. Others worked on the Spring River Parkway, where their 1943 handiwork escaped supervisors’ notice. Infuriated locals discovered the offending symbol and poured concrete over it. Erosion in the 1980s revealed the mark, and it landed differently in local opinion, eventually earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. A section of the Berlin Wall—a gift from the German Air Force to the city of Roswell—is displayed nearby.
Dexter community mourning after car crash reportedly kills high schooler, injures another
Dexter High School Principal Debbie Dumlao issued a statement Saturday, saying that counselors will be available for students and staff beginning on Monday. Members of the Dexter community are taking to social media to offer their condolences to Sanders' family, but police have not identified Sanders as the teen that died.
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
Dexter students raise money for families of students in crash
DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Dexter, New Mexico is processing the sudden loss of one of their football players. Senior Justus Sanders died in a car crash Friday night. Wyatt Garner, the driver of the car, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Sunday, students form Dexter High School hosted a car was and bake […]
School official: Dexter High School student dies in crash, support services being offered
On Saturday, officials said a crash caused a student's death.
