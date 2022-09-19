ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Henry County's COVID cases fall 13.2%; Illinois cases plummet 11.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLT0S_0i1RPSRP00

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 17,584 new cases. That's down 11.8% from the previous week's tally of 19,933 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 436,694 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 4.03% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 59 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 68 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,731 cases and 123 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 72 counties, with the best declines in DuPage County, with 885 cases from 1,418 a week earlier; in Champaign County, with 442 cases from 837; and in Lake County, with 930 cases from 1,115.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Calhoun County with 338 cases per 100,000 per week; Edgar County with 286; and Jackson County with 278. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 6,659 cases; Will County, with 1,118 cases; and Lake County, with 930. Weekly case counts rose in 26 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Winnebago and McDonough counties.

â€‹

In Illinois, 91 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 75 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,733,902 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,536 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,658,236 people have tested positive and 1,053,419 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 18. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,965
  • The week before that: 3,013
  • Four weeks ago: 3,294

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 57,618
  • The week before that: 58,248
  • Four weeks ago: 66,210

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 14 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 22 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health

UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Henry County, IL
Henry County, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Henry County, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Linus Covid#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
Q985

Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award

There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
ILLINOIS STATE
thescarletink.com

Body of Man from Moline, Illinois, Missing for 28 Years Found in Missouri

The body of missing person Steven Asplund has been found and identified. Steven Asplund from Moline, Illinois, missing for 28 years has been found in St. Louis County. The Moline police department criminal investigation division identified the human remains in St.Louis, Missouri. Steven Asplund was reported missing on January 9th,...
MOLINE, IL
97ZOK

If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?

If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ourquadcities.com

QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program

On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
DAVENPORT, IA
Q985

More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 KDAT

Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?

Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area

Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

1K+
Followers
842
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy