ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Arrest made in North Clinton Ave. shooting death

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXaVR_0i1RPIrN00

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Adolfo Hernandez, 54, was shot several times in the upper body on North Clinton Avenue, near Siebert Place, according to Rochester police. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead - marking Rochester's 58th homicide of 2022.

Ruben Guzman-Pizzaro charged with murder in Rochester NY

Ruben Guzman-Pizarro, 45, of Rochester was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, the following day after he was apprehended by Batavia police. He was arraigned in City Court on Saturday and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

2022 homicides

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.5 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

Comments / 3

Paul Carpenter
2d ago

He was a Friend of Mine, Good DuDE What A Waste Of Good Life !!! Hope The Killer Gets What's Coming Too Him RIP ADOLFOH FoFI HERNANDEZ !!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, NY
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating three shootings in the city late Wednesday night, all happening within an hour of each other. One of the victims has died; another has life-threatening injuries. There are five victims altogether. Police say there is no evidence that the three shootings are...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Strong Memorial Hospital#City Court
13 WHAM

AG: RPD sergeant murdered 911 dispatcher before taking own life

Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty Rochester Police Department sergeant murdered a 911 dispatcher in her home hours before taking his own life earlier this year, according to a report released Wednesday from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation. Janet Jordan, 35, was found shot...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken to hospital after shooting near Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say that a Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Avenue D and Harris Street for the report of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found evidence that gunfire had occurred. While...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

AG's Office Confirms Murder-Suicide Involving RPD Officer

The Attorney General's Office confirms the deaths of an off-duty Rochester police officer and a city 911 dispatcher were a murder-suicide. RPD Sergeant Melvin Williams shot 35-year-old Janet Jordan to death inside Jordan's home on Wetmore Park back in March. Williams's body was found later that same day in a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy